Buckinghamshire digitises broker application process

  • 08/11/2021
Buckinghamshire Building Society has launched an enhanced application process targeted to make its decision in principle (DIP) and application simpler.

The process allows decisions in principle (DIP) to be processed electronically through the broker platform – ‘Broker Online’ and automates the link between the original DIP and subsequent application, preventing any duplication of keying.

The system will keep brokers fully up to date on what stage each application is at, enabling them to keep their clients  watch the application’s progress.

Claire Askham (pictured) head of mortgage sales, said: “This upgrade project has been a passion of mine since joining Bucks in 2020. I strongly believe in the importance of making our brokers lives simple.

“Part of our ethos at Buckinghamshire is trying to resolve cases as quickly as possible and this new process, along with brokers submitting well packaged cases, will allow us to achieve that. We will continue to build on these foundations so look out for more improvements coming soon.”

