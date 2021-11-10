Metro Bank added to Finova lender panel

Club members now have access to Metro Bank’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

For residential lending Metro Bank will go up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), it offers joint borrower sole proprietor loans and up to four-person mortgages. The bank lends on second homes and new builds while interest-only and part and part options are also available.

In addition, Metro Bank will consider applicants with a less-than-perfect credit score, offers 5.5 times income for professional and high earners, provides large loans and considers the self-employed and contractors.

Melanie Spencer (pictured) head of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, said: “We have a wide range of lenders on our panel and the addition of Metro Bank now takes us to 70.

“It’s great to be able to welcome a large bank onto our panel and I know Metro Bank’s wide range of mortgages and flexible criteria will be an asset to our members.

Jeremy Cook, head of corporate relationships at Metro Bank, said: “We are looking forward to working with Finova and are more than happy to talk to the club’s members to help with any queries they may have.”

Finova was previously known as MCI Mortgage Club, after rebranding recently.