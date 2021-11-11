You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage brokers see busiest quarter on record – IMLA

by:
  • 11/11/2021
  • 0
Mortgage brokers see busiest quarter on record – IMLA
Mortgage advisers' annual level of business reached a record high in quarter three, as brokers processed more cases than at any other point since trade body IMLA began tracking activity in 2015.

 

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association’s (IMLA) latest market report found that in Q3, intermediaries’ average annual caseload reached 97 mortgage cases surpassing the previous historic high of 95 reached at the end of the previous quarter.

Record levels of activity have boosted brokers’ confidence in the outlook for their own businesses.

Some 63 per cent of intermediaries said they were very confident in the outlook for their own firms, reaching a three-year high, while 98 per cent reported they were confident overall.

Confidence in the prospects of the mortgage market were also high. The proportion of mortgage brokers who feel very confident reached 46 per cent, another record for the mortgage market tracker series.

 

Conversion rates

Brokers processed 26 Decision in Principles (DIPs) on average in July, 28 in August and 35 in September as borrowers made a final attempt to save money on their stamp duty bills. The final phase of the stamp duty holiday came to an end on 30 September.

The proportion of DIPs resulting in a DIP-accept picked up strongly in Q3 reaching 85 per cent, a return to pre-pandemic levels.

The proportion of full applications resulting in a mortgage offer increased by three per cent to 89 per cent – the highest level reported since the end of 2019.

Overall conversion from offer to completion increased for the third successive quarter to 79 per cent. The conversion rate was higher at every level of the chain compared to the previous quarter. However, these levels still remain below the high pre-pandemic levels.

Kate Davies (pictured), executive director, IMLA said: “The positive findings seen in our latest report clearly reflect the housing and mortgage market’s strong recovery in 2021. Government stimulus, such as the stamp duty holiday, also helped to stimulate demand, providing a much-needed confidence boost to buyers and helping to maintain momentum in the housing market.

“We have seen intermediary caseloads increase to record levels, and intermediary confidence levels increase to some of the highest recorded.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/