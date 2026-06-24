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Accord and TSB cut rates – round-up

Accord and TSB cut rates – round-up
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 24, 2026
Updated:
June 24, 2026
Accord has reduced mortgage rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) product ranges.

The changes take effect from 25 June, with the largest reduction applied to a fee-free two-year fixed residential remortgage at 90% loan to value (LTV), which has been cut from 5.51% to 5.33%. 

At 85% LTV, the two-year fixed remortgage with a £495 fee has been trimmed from 5.12% to 4.99%. 

Both come with a standard valuation and remortgage legal service. 

For residential purchase, there is a fee-free two-year fix up to 75% LTV, down from 5.07% to 4.94%, which comes with a standard valuation and £300 cashback. 

On the BTL side, a two-year fixed remortgage up to 60% LTV with a £995 fee, standard valuation and remortgage legal service has been reduced from 4.87% to 4.78%. 

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A five-year fix BTL remortgage at 75% LTV with a £3,495 fee has been cut from 4.87% to 4.78%, while a fee-free two-year fixed purchase product at 75% LTV with a standard valuation has been reduced from 5.32% to 5.23%. 

Tom Simpson, managing director of homes at Yorkshire Building Society – of which Accord Mortgages is the intermediary-only arm – said: “We are delighted to use this opportunity to enhance the competitiveness of our range, delivering improved value across a broad selection of products for brokers and their clients, whether customers are purchasing, remortgaging, or financing a buy-to-let property.” 

 

TSB cuts residential and BTL rates 

TSB has reduced its mortgage rates across its residential, BTL, product transfer and additional borrowing ranges. 

Reductions of up to 0.3% have been made to its residential mortgages, including selected two-, three- and five-year fixed purchase deals up to 90% LTV, and two-, three- and five-year fixed remortgages. 

For BTL and portfolio BTL, pricing has been reduced by as much as 0.5%, including selected purchase and remortgage rates. 

Elsewhere, additional borrowing and product transfer rates for residential and BTL borrowers have been lowered by as much as 0.15%.

Earlier this month, the lender cut selected mortgage rates.

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