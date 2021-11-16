Mortgage Brain and Scottish Building Society team up on affordability calculator

Scottish Building Society has collaborated with Mortgage Brain to develop a new affordability calculator.

The calculator is available for intermediaries to use on the mutual’s website.

If the intermediary doesn’t enter details into the expenditure fields on the calculator, then Scottish Building Society will assess the case based on data from the Office for National Statistics. The firms note that this can provide a substantial time-saving for advisers if they do not yet have all of the expenditure information for the client but still want to provide some guidance on what they may be able to borrow.

Results from the calculator are provided within two minutes, while Scottish Building Society is now also live on Affordability Brain and Criteria Brain, the affordability and criteria-based sourcing solutions from Mortgage Brain.

The collaboration follows recent projects where Mortgage Brain has helped lenders develop new technologies, including an affordability calculator for Harpenden Building Society and a bespoke API for Bath Building Society.

Stephen Brown, head of intermediaries at Scottish Building Society said: “Affordability is always a key consideration in any mortgage case, and we know that intermediaries want to provide their clients with a swift indication of what they may be able to borrow. Our new affordability calculator makes it easier for them to do just that.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “As experts in mortgage technology, we are always keen to work with colleagues in the industry on developing the tools and processes that can make a tangible difference to the productivity and workloads of intermediaries, and ensure that the placing of cases is much smoother and straightforward.”