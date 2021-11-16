You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain and Scottish Building Society team up on affordability calculator

by:
  • 16/11/2021
  • 0
Mortgage Brain and Scottish Building Society team up on affordability calculator
Scottish Building Society has collaborated with Mortgage Brain to develop a new affordability calculator.

 

The calculator is available for intermediaries to use on the mutual’s website.

If the intermediary doesn’t enter details into the expenditure fields on the calculator, then Scottish Building Society will assess the case based on data from the Office for National Statistics. The firms note that this can provide a substantial time-saving for advisers if they do not yet have all of the expenditure information for the client but still want to provide some guidance on what they may be able to borrow.

Results from the calculator are provided within two minutes, while Scottish Building Society is now also live on Affordability Brain and Criteria Brain, the affordability and criteria-based sourcing solutions from Mortgage Brain.

The collaboration follows recent projects where Mortgage Brain has helped lenders develop new technologies, including an affordability calculator for Harpenden Building Society and a bespoke API for Bath Building Society.

Stephen Brown, head of intermediaries at Scottish Building Society said: “Affordability is always a key consideration in any mortgage case, and we know that intermediaries want to provide their clients with a swift indication of what they may be able to borrow. Our new affordability calculator makes it easier for them to do just that.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “As experts in mortgage technology, we are always keen to work with colleagues in the industry on developing the tools and processes that can make a tangible difference to the productivity and workloads of intermediaries, and ensure that the placing of cases is much smoother and straightforward.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.