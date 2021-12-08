Poll: Brokers, what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

Looking ahead to 2022, there is more uncertainty around house price growth with the expectation that it will dampen compared to the high levels seen. There are also the impacts of potential bank rate rises, increased cost of living, the economic impact of the Omicron variant and inflation to consider.
However, remortgage and product transfer activity are pegged to increase next year, and should keep brokers busy.
This week in the Mortgage Solutions poll we want to know what brokers expect their biggest strategic investments will be in the new year.
Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?