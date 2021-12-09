Pivotal Growth makes first mortgage firm acquisition

Pivotal Growth, the joint venture broker led by Simon Embley, has made its first acquisition of Scottish mortgage broker Lifetime Finance Group.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Lifetime Finance Group is one of the largest mortgage brokers in Scotland, with brands including Aberdeen Mortgage Company, Lifetime Planning and Super Contractors.

It has a particular focus on providing advice for contractors and self-employed clients.

Pivotal Growth was launched in April this year as a joint venture broker between LSL Property services and Pollen Street Capital.

The aim is to build a national mortgage advisor powered by technology, with quality regulatory compliance and customer service.

Around £200m will be made available to fund acquisitions, with the firm saying that it expects to complete further transactions in the near future.

Simon Embley, chief executive officer of Pivotal Growth, said: “I am pleased to confirm that Pivotal Growth has successfully concluded the acquisition of Lifetime Finance Group. We are particularly excited to be able to work with Gordon and his team to develop the business further.”

Gordon Hunter, managing director of Lifetime Finance Group, said: “Pivotal Growth is an ideal partner, and I am delighted to be retaining a minority investment in the business, particularly due to the future opportunities that this brings.

“Investment by Pivotal will give us the capital and technology that is becoming increasingly important to be able to satisfy the growing demands of all stakeholders, including, consumers, lenders and the regulator in a fast-moving dynamic market.”