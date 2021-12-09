You are here: Home - News -

News

Pivotal Growth makes first mortgage firm acquisition

by:
  • 09/12/2021
  • 0
Pivotal Growth makes first mortgage firm acquisition
Pivotal Growth, the joint venture broker led by Simon Embley, has made its first acquisition of Scottish mortgage broker Lifetime Finance Group.

 

Headquartered in Glasgow, Lifetime Finance Group is one of the largest mortgage brokers in Scotland, with brands including Aberdeen Mortgage Company, Lifetime Planning and Super Contractors.

It has a particular focus on providing advice for contractors and self-employed clients.

Pivotal Growth was launched in April this year as a joint venture broker between LSL Property services and Pollen Street Capital.

The aim is to build a national mortgage advisor powered by technology, with quality regulatory compliance and customer service.

Around £200m will be made available to fund acquisitions, with the firm saying that it expects to complete further transactions in the near future.

Simon Embley, chief executive officer of Pivotal Growth, said: “I am pleased to confirm that Pivotal Growth has successfully concluded the acquisition of Lifetime Finance Group. We are particularly excited to be able to work with Gordon and his team to develop the business further.”

Gordon Hunter, managing director of Lifetime Finance Group, said: “Pivotal Growth is an ideal partner, and I am delighted to be retaining a minority investment in the business, particularly due to the future opportunities that this brings.

“Investment by Pivotal will give us the capital and technology that is becoming increasingly important to be able to satisfy the growing demands of all stakeholders, including, consumers, lenders and the regulator in a fast-moving dynamic market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/