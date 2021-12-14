You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage brokers among 16 firms to go into default

by:
  • 14/12/2021
  • 0
Mortgage brokers among 16 firms to go into default
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has published the names of 16 financial firms which have gone out of business ‒ including some mortgage firms ‒ and invited those who believe they are owed money by the firms to make a claim.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading, and therefore unable to meet any claims themselves, then the FSCS is able to step in and pay that compensation.

The firms which went bust included West Wales Financial Services, which traded as IWA Financial Solutions and Mike Powell Mortgages, which was based in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, in Wales.

Acklam Financial, a financial planning and mortgage advice firm in Middlesbrough, has also gone out of business according to the FSCS. 

The remaining firms to go bust include:

  • A. W. Dallas Financial Services Ltd, which traded as Portfolio Pension Consultancy, and was based in Swansea
  • Armstrong Campbell LLP in Newcastle
  • Border Cars (Dumfries) Ltd, which traded as BC Motorhomes, BCM, BM Services and Border Cars  in Dumfriesshire
  • Broadlands Partnership Ltd, which traded as Manning Gee Investments, in Vale of Glamorgan
  • Fortuna Wealth Management Ltd, previously Fidelis Wealth Management Ltd, AWG Financial Ltd, in Wolverhampton, WV5 9HR
  • Independent Benefit Consultancy Ltd, based in Glasgow
  • Lifestyle Financial Consultancy Ltd, based in Herefordshire
  • MCE Insurance Company Ltd in Gibraltar
  • Meyado Private Wealth Management London Ltd, formerly Berkshire Financial Advisers Ltd, based in London
  • Network Direct Limited from Hampshire
  • Retirement & Pension Planning Services Ltd, based in South Yorkshire
  • Spires Independent Ltd, which traded as Paladin, Tony Castrey Wealth Management, from Staffordshire
  • Tramway Financial Management Ltd, based in Warwickshire
  • Will Insurance Services Ltd, based in London.

Caroline Rainbird, chief executive at the FSCS, said: “We know it’s stressful when a financial firm stops trading but owes you money. That’s why we have specially trained claims handlers who are here to assist you through every step of the process, and we’ll keep you up to date with our progress. In the 2020/21 financial year we helped more than 52,000 customers get back on track – by either paying them compensation or enabling them to transfer to a new provider for their investment or insurance policy.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.