Fleet completes appointment drive with SE BDM Brookman

Fleet Mortgages, the buy-to-let specialist lender, has appointed Stella Brookman business development manager (BDM) for the South East region, following a number of other appointments since the lender was bought by Starling Bank in July.

Brookman has over 30 years’ experience working in financial services and was a BDM for Bank of Ireland, working on its specialist lending proposition and covering London, Kent and Essex. She has also held BDM and key account manager roles with The Sheriffs Office, PruProtect, SPML and Alliance & Leicester.

Fleet Mortgages is intermediary-only and offers buy-to-let in three core areas – for individuals, limited companies/LLPs and those seeking to finance homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi-unit blocks.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “It’s very rare to find someone who has not only been fully-immersed in the mortgage market for a long period of time, but has held a variety of roles, has the strongest relationships in the region they are going to cover, and fully understands the specialist nature of the lending you carry out.

“However, we have all that with Stella and so much more, and we believe she will be a great asset to Fleet Mortgages and all those advisory firms she will be dealing with in the South East region.”

In a flurry of November appointments, Fleet appointed Dave Horsman as senior BDM for central London, Donna Johnson as a BDM for the north west and Nicola Richardson as its chief financial officer.

Starling Bank acquired Fleet Mortgages in a £50m cash and share transaction in July. Shortly after, Fleet’s chief executive Bob Young said this gave the lender the opportunity to expand its range and be more competitive on its buy-to-let pricing.

Fleet’s management team continues to run the lender and daily operations remain unchanged.