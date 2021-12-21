You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Fleet completes appointment drive with SE BDM Brookman

by:
  • 21/12/2021
  • 0
Fleet completes appointment drive with SE BDM Brookman
Fleet Mortgages, the buy-to-let specialist lender, has appointed Stella Brookman business development manager (BDM) for the South East region, following a number of other appointments since the lender was bought by Starling Bank in July.

 

Brookman has over 30 years’ experience working in financial services and was a BDM for Bank of Ireland, working on its specialist lending proposition and covering London, Kent and Essex. She has also held BDM and key account manager roles with The Sheriffs Office, PruProtect, SPML and Alliance & Leicester.

Fleet Mortgages is intermediary-only and offers buy-to-let in three core areas – for individuals, limited companies/LLPs and those seeking to finance homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi-unit blocks.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “It’s very rare to find someone who has not only been fully-immersed in the mortgage market for a long period of time, but has held a variety of roles, has the strongest relationships in the region they are going to cover, and fully understands the specialist nature of the lending you carry out.

“However, we have all that with Stella and so much more, and we believe she will be a great asset to Fleet Mortgages and all those advisory firms she will be dealing with in the South East region.”

In a flurry of November appointments, Fleet appointed Dave Horsman as senior BDM for central London, Donna Johnson as a BDM for the north west and Nicola Richardson as its chief financial officer.

Starling Bank acquired Fleet Mortgages in a £50m cash and share transaction in July. Shortly after, Fleet’s chief executive Bob Young said this gave the lender the opportunity to expand its range and be more competitive on its buy-to-let pricing.

Fleet’s management team continues to run the lender and daily operations remain unchanged.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.