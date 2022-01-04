YBS and HTB promote Ben Merritt and Louisa Sedgwick to new roles

Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) has promoted Ben Merritt (pictured) as director of mortgages, taking over from Chris Irwin who had been in the role for nearly two years.

Irwin has worked at YBS for nearly 10 years, joining as acquisition risk manager and then working his way up to director of mortgages. His next role is currently not known.

Merritt has worked at YBS for over 11 years, starting as a branch manager for the society’s network and was most recently a senior manager for group mortgage acquisition.

He has held several senior roles at the mutual, including senior product manager for intermediary mortgages and mortgage product manager.

Prior to YBS, he worked at Cattles PLC for around three years as a senior account manager and before that he was a sale consultant at Insurety Brokers for around a year.

Merritt said: “It’s a privilege to be responsible for delivering the Group’s lending ambitions, and I’m looking forward to building further on the great products and propositions we have to help people buy and keep a place to call home.”

HTB promotes Sedgwick

Hampshire Trust Bank has promoted Louisa Sedgwick to the role of managing director for specialist mortgages.

She initially joined the firm in October as a deputy managing director for specialist mortgages.

Before that she worked at Vida Homeloans for nearly five years, most recently as managing director for mortgages.

She previously worked at Leeds Building Society for around two years, spending a year as head of intermediary distribution and around a year as head of corporate accounts.