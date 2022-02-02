You are here: Home - News -

Darlington BS develops broker platform with Iress

  • 02/02/2022
Darlington Building Society has launched a mortgage platform, Darlington Mortgage Hub, which is powered by technology from Iress.

 

The system was established to streamline the straightforward elements of complex applications and speed up the overall mortgage process. 

Underwriters will continue to manually review the more complicated aspects of mortgage applications to ensure clients are not rejected for being too complex. 

The platform is expected to provide underwriters with an enhanced process which will increase mortgage volumes and improve service levels, the mutual said. 

It has also been combined with automatic data processing technology from fintech LendingMetrics. 

Darlington Building Society’s chief executive, Andrew Craddock, said: “This is a major investment for Darlington Building Society. We’re thrilled to be the first building society outside of the top-10 to implement this level of technology into our mortgage process. 

“Our aim was to improve the efficiency of the mortgage journey for brokers, which I am confident we will achieve with Darlington Mortgage Hub.” 

He added: “Darlington Mortgage Hub streamlines the straightforward elements of a mortgage journey, allowing our manual underwriters more resource to make to make informed decisions at pace where needed. This means that more complex cases are dealt with more efficiently whilst the overall mortgage journey accelerated.”  

Andrew Simon, executive general manager at Iress, said: “We’re immensely proud of the work Darlington and Iress have done over the last several months given the difficulties we’ve all faced.  

“Now that the platform is implemented and up and running, we’re looking forward to seeing Darlington realise the benefits of a truly integrated mortgage sales and origination platform.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

