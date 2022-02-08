Stuart Andrew appointed housing minister amid cabinet reshuffle

Stuart Andrew, conservative MP for Pudsey in West Yorkshire, will replace Christopher Pincher as housing minster following a cabinet reshuffle by prime minister Boris Johnson earlier today.

Andrew (pictured) has been MP continuously since 2010 and was previously deputy chief whip of the House of Commons.

Other roles he has held include vice chamberlain of HM Household, parliamentary undersecretary for the Ministry of Defence and parliamentary undersecretary for the Wales Office.

In his role, Andrew will oversee housing policy which includes issues such as home ownership, housing strategy and delivery, planning reform, winter preparedness, homebuying and selling, voluntary right to buy and the private rented sector.

It also includes Homes England stewardship and management of the Affordable Housing programme. He will also be commons minister on building safety, meaning he will discuss cladding remediation.

He takes over from Christopher Pincher, who was appointed to the role of housing minister in February 2020. Pincher’s new role is not yet confirmed, although reports suggest he could be made a whip.

Andrew is the 11th housing minister in 12 years, as well as Pincher, he follows Esther McVey, Kit Malthouse and Dominic Raab. No minister has held the post for longer than two years.

The reshuffle comes amid criticism of Johnson’s government for multiple parties held during nationwide lockdowns and several members of staff leaving last week.

This was partially due to Johnson’s comments to opposition leader Keir Starmer suggesting that he failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Other appointments made so far include Jacob Rees-Mogg as minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Mark Spencer as Lord President and leader of the House of Commons, Chris Heaton-Harris as chief whip, Michael Ellis as minister for the Cabinet Office and Heather Wheeler as parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office.