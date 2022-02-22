MAB hires Sion Williams as brand and marketing director

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Sion Williams as its brand and marketing director, who joins from Countrywide Plc.

He was previously head of UK marketing at Countrywide Plc for just over five years and worked at the firm for nearly a decade.

Prior to that he was group marketing manager at PW Data Group for just over two years and before that worked at Graduate Prospects for just over a year.

In his new role he will create and deliver brand and marketing strategy, with a particular focus on the broker’s customer capture and nurture strategy and enhancing lead generation from local and national sources.

He will report directly to MAB’s chief executive Peter Brodnicki.

Brodnicki said: “Sion brings a wealth of experience to the role, both in marketing and an in-depth understanding of the property and mortgage sector.

“He will be another strong addition to my highly innovative exec team, helping us accelerate our plans for customer acquisition and retention.”

Williams added: “Being one of the UK’s largest broker firms, I am proud to join such a strong and successful business that still has such an energy and appetite to constantly learn and innovate to achieve continued strong and sustainable growth.

“It’s an exciting time to join, as the business looks at developing its digital capabilities to understand more about its customers than ever before to drive long term lead value and growth.”