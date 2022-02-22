You are here: Home - News -

News

MAB hires Sion Williams as brand and marketing director

by:
  • 22/02/2022
  • 0
MAB hires Sion Williams as brand and marketing director
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Sion Williams as its brand and marketing director, who joins from Countrywide Plc.

 

He was previously head of UK marketing at Countrywide Plc for just over five years and worked at the firm for nearly a decade.

Prior to that he was group marketing manager at PW Data Group for just over two years and before that worked at Graduate Prospects for just over a year.

In his new role he will create and deliver brand and marketing strategy, with a particular focus on the broker’s customer capture and nurture strategy and enhancing lead generation from local and national sources.

He will report directly to MAB’s chief executive Peter Brodnicki.

Brodnicki said: “Sion brings a wealth of experience to the role, both in marketing and an in-depth understanding of the property and mortgage sector.

“He will be another strong addition to my highly innovative exec team, helping us accelerate our plans for customer acquisition and retention.”

Williams added: “Being one of the UK’s largest broker firms, I am proud to join such a strong and successful business that still has such an energy and appetite to constantly learn and innovate to achieve continued strong and sustainable growth.

“It’s an exciting time to join, as the business looks at developing its digital capabilities to understand more about its customers than ever before to drive long term lead value and growth.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.