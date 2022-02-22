You are here: Home - News -

News

Suffolk BS launches 95 per cent LTVs

by:
  • 22/02/2022
  • 0
Suffolk BS launches 95 per cent LTVs
Suffolk Building Society has released two fixed rate mortgages at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

Self-employed and new-build house applications will be accepted, as well as gifted deposits where applicants can prove they have at least a 12-month rental history. 

The products have a minimum loan amount of £75,000 and maximum £500,000. Application fees are £199 and completion fees are £999. 

Remortgage applications are entitled to a free valuation and fee assisted legal services. 

The two-year fixed rate option has a rate of 3.25 per cent while the five-year fixed rate is priced at 3.49 per cent. 

Charlotte Grimshaw (pictured), head of intermediary relations at Suffolk Building Society, said: “By offering fixed rates, we’re able to provide certainty over monthly payments, which should bring peace of mind to prospective home buyers, especially amid news of rising inflation, interest rates, and energy prices.

“We’re also really pleased to be able to welcome gifted deposits from renters who have family support as a route to home ownership. We recognise that the way people get on the property market has changed; gathering a lump sum for a deposit can be difficult, especially for those currently renting, and so increasing numbers of parents and grandparents are helping out family members in this way.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/