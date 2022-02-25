You are here: Home - News -

News

Pepper Money releases lifetime tracker deals

by:
  • 25/02/2022
  • 0
Pepper Money releases lifetime tracker deals
Pepper Money has launched a range of lifetime tracker mortgages with rates starting at 2.67 per cent.

 

The products are available on its Pepper 36 Light to Pepper 60 range and have no completion fee. The Pepper 36 Light range is suitable for customers that haven’t had a default in the last 36 months and who have never had a county court judgment (CCJ). 

The rates track Pepper Money’s variable lender managed rate (LMR) which is currently 1.1 per cent. 

Up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), the rate is 2.67 per cent. This is a difference of 1.57 per cent on its LMR.  

AT 75 per cent LTV, the tracker is priced at 2.88 per cent, at 80 per cent LTV it is 3.21 per cent and at the maximum LTV of 85 per cent the rate is 3.73 per cent. 

Pepper Money said it was also repricing the rest of its range in line with the rising rate environment. 

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We know that choice is important to both brokers and customers. For some, tracker rates have retained popularity as they can provide a more cost effective option than a fixed rate in a rising rate environment, and so we wanted to meet this requirement with the launch of our lifetime tracker mortgages, and to further broaden our range. 

“Whatever product is best suited to a customer’s circumstance; brokers can always be certain about Pepper Money’s quick and transparent service. With access to our dedicated case owners, who are just a phone call away to support a smooth application to offer process, we are committed to providing a best in class experience.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.