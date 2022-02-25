TSB increases rates on two-year fixes

TSB has increased the rate of its two year-fixed mortgages for first-time buyers and house purchase by up to 0.45 per cent.

Changes apply to mortgages up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV)

Rates now vary from 1.94 per cent for a two-year fixed mortgage up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee to 3.09 per cent for a fee-free deal at 95 per cent LTV.

It has also increased its two-year fixed remortgage products up to 90 per cent LTV rates by as much as 0.35 per cent.

Rates across these products now range from 1.89 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee to 2.99 per cent for a fee-free remortgage.

These changes come after the lender re-introduced 10-year fixed rates with 10-year ERC periods in its residential and buy-to-let ranges.