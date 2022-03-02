Mortgage Brain acquires Mortgage Engine

Cloe Atkinson, the managing director of Mortgage Engine, will join the senior team at Mortgage Brain reporting directly to CEO Zahid Bilgrami.

There will be no impact to any customer of either business following the acquisition, said the technology company.

Over the coming months, Mortgage Brain will fully integrate the existing lenders supported by Mortgage Engine onto Submissions Brain, Mortgage Brain’s multi-lender application and submission gateway, bringing technical teams together across both businesses.

Zahid Bilgrami, CEO at Mortgage Brain (pictured) said: “Our vision is to transform the distribution of mortgages in the UK. We will create the industry plumbing that ensures lenders are able to connect to multiple distributors and aggregators and allow distributors greater ease and efficiencies to integrate with lenders. The combination of the technologies of both businesses helps lenders connect to the market in an efficient and cost-effective manner. It also ensures that end-users and ultimately consumers can benefit from a consistent user experience, as well as greater certainty earlier in their application process.”

Cloe Atkinson, managing director at Mortgage Engine said: “I am excited to be joining Mortgage Brain and working with the executive team, combining the existing technology that we have developed here at Mortgage Engine over the last four years alongside the solutions that Mortgage Brain already offer. This combination provides the ideal platform to drive change in the UK mortgage market for all parties.”

A full interview with Mortgage Solutions on the market implications of the move coming shortly.