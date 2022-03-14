You are here: Home - News -

West One BTL adds seven-year and lifetime tracker products

  • 14/03/2022
West One BTL adds seven-year and lifetime tracker products
West One Loans has added deals to its buy-to-let product range, including a seven-year fixed-rate.

 

The lender has also launched a lifetime tracker range available for standard and specialist properties.

All products are available from 65 per cent up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and the standard seven-year product is priced from 3.44 per cent with a 1.5 per cent fee.

The specialist seven-year equivalent is designed to finance more complex transactions such as houses of multiple occupations (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and is priced from 3.64 per cent with a two per cent fee.

The lifetime tracker products have no early repayment charge, with the standard version priced from 3.75 per cent with a 1.75 per cent fee, and the specialist equivalent has rates from 3.85 per cent with two per cent fee.

West One’s buy-to-let director Andrew Ferguson (pictured) said: “Our continued focus on service delivery aligned with these new products mean we are well placed to support our broker partners and their landlord clients.

“There is strong demand in the buy-to-let market and more and more landlords are looking for longer-term mortgages, and the seven-year products we are now offering give them that option.

“The team applies an individual approach to underwriting, reviewing each case on its merits and ensuring we support clients with the smooth and secure purchase or re-mortgage they require.”

