Yorkshire BS donates £50,000 to Ukraine appeal

  • 15/03/2022
Yorkshire BS donates £50,000 to Ukraine appeal
Yorkshire Building Society has contributed £50,000 to Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The lender is also lifting restrictions on the causes colleagues can support through its paid volunteering scheme between now and Easter to allow them to help sort and pack donations to Ukraine.

Yorkshire BS’ paid volunteering scheme lets employees take 31 hours (roughly four days) to volunteer every year.

Stephen White, interim chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said the purpose of the mutual was to “provide real help with real life”, and as the world changed, this purpose remained the same.

He said: “The priority in Ukraine now is to help people with access to clean water, health care, and immediate support. That is why I am proud we can make this donation of £50,000 to the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

“The experts in organisations like the DEC are clear that in these circumstances, right here, right now, immediate financial support for their efforts on the ground is what will make the most difference. We can step up to provide real help with that, so we will.”

Yorkshire BS is the latest financial institution to offer charitable support to Ukraine, with Paradigm and Skipton BS also planning or making donations.

