Skipton BS donates £50,000 to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

It will also welcome anyone who wants to donate to the appeal to visit one of its branches or call the team on 0345 850 1722. Money will be donated to a dedicated account.

People can also donate by bank transfer with the following details: Sort code 20-78-91; Account number 70798924; Reference 997580860.

Skipton is also contacting its Ukrainian customers to offer financial help and support if needed.

Stacey Stothard (pictured), Skipton’s head of sustainability, said: “Skipton Building Society stands with Ukraine and the international community as it deals with a devastating humanitarian crisis in the heart of Europe.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee is working hard to provide shelter, food and water for families fleeing the conflict, including an estimated 500,000 people who have already arrived at neighbouring countries with nothing but the clothes on their backs. These families need help, and in launching this dedicated account together with a Skipton donation of £50,000, we’re aiming to get much needed funds to them as quickly as we can.”

She added: “For more than 169 years, Skipton has believed in building better futures – for everyone. Now, as the humanitarian crisis grows in Ukraine, that future is being put under threat for many families. Skipton stands with countless others in offering its support to all those affected.”