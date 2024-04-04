You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS hires Dhinsay as senior intermediary lead

by:
  • 04/04/2024
  • 0
Skipton BS hires Dhinsay as senior intermediary lead
Skipton Building Society has appointed Manj Dhinsay as a senior intermediary lead for the business.

Joining the firm, Dhinsay will “bring her many years of industry and commercial experience to Skipton in order to understand the values and strategy and look to develop how the business can enhance relationships further”.

She joins from Coventry Building Society, where she worked for over 19 years, most recently as a telephone business development manager (BDM) team manager.

Dhinsay started as a mortgage adviser, moving on to assistant manager and then intermediary development manager. She then took on the role of team manager for BDM support.

As part of maternity leave cover, Aidan Walker will move from telephone BDM and James Robertshaw will cover the North West region for 12 months.

Dhinsay said: “Getting on the property ladder is a huge milestone in someone’s life, and I would say it is one of the most challenging times to get people into homes, with pressures in the economy such as current cost of living and how interest rates have increased.

“For me, being able to play a part in sharing with mortgage intermediaries how we support homeownership gives me a sense of satisfaction and provides a rewarding experience.”

She added: “I am delighted to be joining Skipton Building Society, and I’m looking forward to leading my team to support our mortgage intermediaries through adding value to what Skipton has to offer, and how this will help customers get on the property ladder.

“I am looking forward to meeting mortgage brokers alongside my team and helping to bring to life what Skipton can offer so that we add value to everyone we meet. I’m also really looking forward to seeing different parts of the UK that I may not have visited before and improving my geography as a result.”

Skipton Building Society promoted Jen Lloyd to the role of mortgage head of product and propositions last year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.