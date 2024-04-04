Skipton BS hires Dhinsay as senior intermediary lead

Skipton Building Society has appointed Manj Dhinsay as a senior intermediary lead for the business.

Joining the firm, Dhinsay will “bring her many years of industry and commercial experience to Skipton in order to understand the values and strategy and look to develop how the business can enhance relationships further”.

She joins from Coventry Building Society, where she worked for over 19 years, most recently as a telephone business development manager (BDM) team manager.

Dhinsay started as a mortgage adviser, moving on to assistant manager and then intermediary development manager. She then took on the role of team manager for BDM support.

As part of maternity leave cover, Aidan Walker will move from telephone BDM and James Robertshaw will cover the North West region for 12 months.

Dhinsay said: “Getting on the property ladder is a huge milestone in someone’s life, and I would say it is one of the most challenging times to get people into homes, with pressures in the economy such as current cost of living and how interest rates have increased.

“For me, being able to play a part in sharing with mortgage intermediaries how we support homeownership gives me a sense of satisfaction and provides a rewarding experience.”

She added: “I am delighted to be joining Skipton Building Society, and I’m looking forward to leading my team to support our mortgage intermediaries through adding value to what Skipton has to offer, and how this will help customers get on the property ladder.

“I am looking forward to meeting mortgage brokers alongside my team and helping to bring to life what Skipton can offer so that we add value to everyone we meet. I’m also really looking forward to seeing different parts of the UK that I may not have visited before and improving my geography as a result.”

Skipton Building Society promoted Jen Lloyd to the role of mortgage head of product and propositions last year.