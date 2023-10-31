You are here: Home - News -

Skipton appoints Lloyd as new mortgage head of product and propositions

by: Peter Taberner
  • 31/10/2023
Skipton Building Society has promoted Jen Lloyd to the position of new mortgage head of product and propositions, after a successful interim period in the position.

Lloyd will take on the role on a permanent basis following the promotion of Charlotte Harrison to become the CEO of Skipton’s home financing division. She has a wealth of experience at Skipton going back 14 years, joining them in 2009 after graduating with a degree in politics and philosophy.

Her first role was serving customers at Skipton’s Colne branch before progressing to several roles in the marketing, strategy and product management teams, and then rose to become the society’s senior mortgage product lead.

Lloyd said: “I’m so pleased to be heading up Skipton’s home financing product team. It’s been such an exciting six months in the team.”

“We’ve brought back the UK’s first 100 per cent mortgage since 2008 to support first-time buyers trapped in the rental cycle, and we’ve begun tackling the mortgage jargon within our mortgage products to make it that bit simpler.

“But we have so many ideas in the pipeline in how we can work across the Skipton Group, utilising all the information available to us, and bring some real solutions to the market that make homeownership more obtainable.

“We know the cost of living is having a real impact on buyers, and the mortgage process is incredibly complex and it’s our responsibility to challenge that.”

