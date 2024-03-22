You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton International sees gross mortgage lending fall to £375m

by:
  • 22/03/2024
  • 0
Skipton International sees gross mortgage lending fall to £375m
Skipton International completed £375m in gross mortgage lending last year, down from £467m in 2022.

The annual results from Skipton International showed that the buy-to-let (BTL) lender posted a profit before tax of £47.3m for the year, which was an 18.4 per cent rise on the year before.

Jim Coupe, chief executive of Skipton International, said: “This is another strong performance, which reflects our continuing growth. Our business model, which includes both local and UK buy-to-let mortgages, plus savings accounts, is well-tested, successful, and robust. We pride ourselves in our personal approach to customer service and have held the Feefo Platinum award for three consecutive years.”

Last year, the lender achieved a Feefo rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

Coupe added: “One exciting achievement was the announcement by the respected independent organisation Moneyfacts that Skipton International had won its third consecutive award for being ‘Best Offshore Account Provider of the Year’, as voted for by our customers. Testament, indeed, that we have got it right by offering the right products and serving our customers as they wish.”

Skipton International is a subsidiary of Skipton Building Society and is based in Guernsey.

Last year, the lender passed the £2bn lending milestone after more than a decade of lending.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.