Skipton International sees gross mortgage lending fall to £375m

Skipton International completed £375m in gross mortgage lending last year, down from £467m in 2022.

The annual results from Skipton International showed that the buy-to-let (BTL) lender posted a profit before tax of £47.3m for the year, which was an 18.4 per cent rise on the year before.

Jim Coupe, chief executive of Skipton International, said: “This is another strong performance, which reflects our continuing growth. Our business model, which includes both local and UK buy-to-let mortgages, plus savings accounts, is well-tested, successful, and robust. We pride ourselves in our personal approach to customer service and have held the Feefo Platinum award for three consecutive years.”

Last year, the lender achieved a Feefo rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

Coupe added: “One exciting achievement was the announcement by the respected independent organisation Moneyfacts that Skipton International had won its third consecutive award for being ‘Best Offshore Account Provider of the Year’, as voted for by our customers. Testament, indeed, that we have got it right by offering the right products and serving our customers as they wish.”

Skipton International is a subsidiary of Skipton Building Society and is based in Guernsey.

Last year, the lender passed the £2bn lending milestone after more than a decade of lending.