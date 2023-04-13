You are here: Home - News -

Skipton International’s gross mortgage lending hits £2bn

by:
  • 13/04/2023
Guernsey-licenced bank Skipton International has reached the £2bn gross mortgage lending milestone, just over a decade after it started lending.

The firm started lending in Guernsey in 2002 and then in Jersey in 2005. The company is one of the largest providers of UK buy-to-let mortgages for expats and non-UK residents.

Skipton International said around half of its balances had come from its UK buy-to-let proposition.

It added that around £467m worth of gross lending occurred in 2022 alone.

The company currently employs 80 members of staff across its headquarters in Guernsey and mortgage centre in Jersey.

Lorraine McLean, mortgage sales manager at Skipton International, said: “Our mortgage business has grown steadily, withstanding moments (throughout the years) of turbulence in the economy.

“Strong customer demand for our products and services continues, in particular for UK buy-to-let mortgages.”

Jim Coupe, managing director at Skipton International, added: “We are delighted to have reached this mortgage lending milestone and to have become an integral part of the Channel Islands’ residential property marketplace. In addition, our organic growth in the UK buy-to-let lending space is remarkable.

“As a Channel Island organisation, we are able to support the local economy by returning the money we look after from depositors through our mortgage loans, providing islanders the ability to buy homes for themselves and also their families.”

