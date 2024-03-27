You are here: Home - News -

News

Ecology BS’ net lending comes to £64m in 2023

by:
  • 27/03/2024
  • 0
Ecology BS’ net lending comes to £64m in 2023
Ecology Building Society’s net lending came to £64.6m in 2023, which is a slight fall from £69.6m in 2022.

In its latest financial results, Ecology Building Society said that these were “stable levels of lending” in spite of “challenging market conditions”, and this was across 310 properties and projects.

The company’s total mortgage asset balances rose to £241m, which is 10.7% up on the prior year.

Ecology Building Society noted that arrears had stayed low despite some members experiencing difficulties due to the cost-of-living crisis.

It added that it held £600,000 of impairments against its mortgage book, which is a rise from £570,000 in 2022.

This was driven by an adjustment of £80,000 for the “increased risk as a consequence of the challenging economic environment and cost-of-living crisis”.

The society also retained more borrowers at the end of their build periods, reducing mortgage redemptions to £26m, a fall from £35m in 2022.

Ecology Building Society said that, in 2023, it had a full-year profit of £1.02m, down from £1.66m in 2022. The fall was attributed to “investment in member value by raising rates for savers while moderating increases for borrowers”.

The company said that the highest costs also impacted profit levels, and it was going ahead with “significant, planned investment in the skills, systems and technology needed to support its ambitions for greater impact over the years to come”.

“This work is progressing on time and on budget, but means costs are likely to remain higher in the short term,” it said.

 

Ecology Building Society going through ‘biggest period of transformation’ in its history

Gareth Griffiths (pictured), chief executive of Ecology Building Society, said that, after his first full year as chief executive, “we’re moving forward as a team so Ecology can continue to fulfil our mission to build a greener society and influence more positive change within our industry”.

He continued: “Those fundamentals of who we are and why we do what we do remain unchanged, even as we make progress through the biggest period of transformation in Ecology’s history.

“Completing the upgrade of our infrastructure will give us the foundations for a successful and sustainable future for the society as a triple-bottom-line business for generations to come.”

He added: “And as we strive to improve our service to members, I’m proud that last year we were able to pass on more rate increases to our savers than to our borrowers, as bank rate rose following a long time at historical lows.

“As customer expectations evolve, we’re working to offer better digital functionality to our members as part of efforts to improve our service overall.”

He said that it would need to “keep attracting savings inflows to fund our impactful lending and know more savers are joining us because of our principles of sustainability and transparency”.

“I’m confident that our founding principles of how we seek to change society for the better have never been more relevant. Care for the environment and ethical business practices are gaining in importance with the public.

“In plotting a careful course through the challenging mortgage and savings markets, we never lose sight of the needs of our members and, as a building society, we always take a long-term view,” Griffiths noted.

He concluded: “Our members will always shape our business and have fed into work underway to refresh our stated purpose. After four decades as a start-up, we’re deciding how best we can be an upstart for the next four decades.

“The changes we’re undergoing now are building on Ecology’s heritage and strong foundations to ensure we remain relevant and impactful into the future.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.