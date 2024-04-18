You are here: Home - News -

News

Livemore appoints trio as heads of department

by:
  • 18/04/2024
  • 0
Livemore appoints trio as heads of department
Livemore has hired Eduard Akopian as head of finance, promoted Carly Chandler to compliance head and brought on Sarah Wade as marketing head for intermediaries.

Akopian will oversee Livemore’s corporate model, advise the management team on spending, protect the lender’s financial assets and oversee day-to-day operations.

He has eight years of experience in financial services, mainly in lending.

Akopian added: “I’m eager to contribute to Livemore’s continuing success and am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here.”

Chandler has been with Livemore for around three years as a compliance manager and will be compliance head. In her role, she will have oversight over compliance operations and improve the company’s strong governance foundation.

Chandler said: “I’m really pleased to take on my new role and continue my journey at Livemore. They have a great proposition, and serving an underserved market is something I’m very passionate about. I’m really looking forward to where the next few years will take us.”

Wade has been consulting with the firm since November and will be responsible for developing relationships with brokers.

Wade continued: “Having already spent four months consulting with Livemore, I know exactly where I can put my 20 years’ experience in financial services marketing to good use. We’ve got an expert team and a great business, and I’m looking forward to all the initiatives we have planned for 2024.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of Livemore, said: “As a fast-growing business, we rely on a strong, experienced workforce. Ed is a solid attribute to the firm, Sarah has already proved her mettle, and Carly is a long-trusted member of Livemore staff.

“After a fairly tough 2023 across the market, we started 2024 delivering 75% year-on-year growth in January applications, so it’s an exciting time to be a part of Livemore.”

Livemore recently hired Les Pick as intermediary sales head, Samantha Ward as proposition strategy and development head and Tim Wellard as senior proposition manager.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.