Livemore appoints trio as heads of department

Livemore has hired Eduard Akopian as head of finance, promoted Carly Chandler to compliance head and brought on Sarah Wade as marketing head for intermediaries.

Akopian will oversee Livemore’s corporate model, advise the management team on spending, protect the lender’s financial assets and oversee day-to-day operations.

He has eight years of experience in financial services, mainly in lending.

Akopian added: “I’m eager to contribute to Livemore’s continuing success and am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here.”

Chandler has been with Livemore for around three years as a compliance manager and will be compliance head. In her role, she will have oversight over compliance operations and improve the company’s strong governance foundation.

Chandler said: “I’m really pleased to take on my new role and continue my journey at Livemore. They have a great proposition, and serving an underserved market is something I’m very passionate about. I’m really looking forward to where the next few years will take us.”

Wade has been consulting with the firm since November and will be responsible for developing relationships with brokers.

Wade continued: “Having already spent four months consulting with Livemore, I know exactly where I can put my 20 years’ experience in financial services marketing to good use. We’ve got an expert team and a great business, and I’m looking forward to all the initiatives we have planned for 2024.”

Leon Diamond, CEO of Livemore, said: “As a fast-growing business, we rely on a strong, experienced workforce. Ed is a solid attribute to the firm, Sarah has already proved her mettle, and Carly is a long-trusted member of Livemore staff.

“After a fairly tough 2023 across the market, we started 2024 delivering 75% year-on-year growth in January applications, so it’s an exciting time to be a part of Livemore.”

Livemore recently hired Les Pick as intermediary sales head, Samantha Ward as proposition strategy and development head and Tim Wellard as senior proposition manager.