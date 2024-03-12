You are here: Home - News -

Sign up for the Skipton BS masterclass on humans vs technology

  • 12/03/2024
Sign up for the Skipton BS masterclass on humans vs technology
Skipton Building Society will be holding a masterclass in partnership with Mortgage Solutions on how to maintain the human touch in an increasingly tech-driven sector.

The technology-focused session will take place on 19 March from 12:30pm to 1:15pm and will be presented by Jayne Roberts, interim head of mortgage lending, and Derek Adams, national accounts lead at Skipton Building Society. 

They will discuss how mortgage brokers can keep up with technological advances and make the most of the benefits they bring without losing the human touch in the advice process. 

The session will also cover how changes in technology allow lenders to make faster decisions and offer a seamless experience. 

Roberts and Adams will discuss how to make the most of automation and why it is important for brokers to have access to decision-makers. 

To register, follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=2925461195131254  

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

