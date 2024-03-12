Sign up for the Skipton BS masterclass on humans vs technology

Skipton Building Society will be holding a masterclass in partnership with Mortgage Solutions on how to maintain the human touch in an increasingly tech-driven sector.

The technology-focused session will take place on 19 March from 12:30pm to 1:15pm and will be presented by Jayne Roberts, interim head of mortgage lending, and Derek Adams, national accounts lead at Skipton Building Society.

They will discuss how mortgage brokers can keep up with technological advances and make the most of the benefits they bring without losing the human touch in the advice process.

The session will also cover how changes in technology allow lenders to make faster decisions and offer a seamless experience.

Roberts and Adams will discuss how to make the most of automation and why it is important for brokers to have access to decision-makers.

To register, follow this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=2925461195131254