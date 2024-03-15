Advisers need technology that gives them confidence, says Mortgage Brain’s Cooke

Mortgage advisers who complete a smaller share of protection business can lean on technology for more confidence, Niki Cooke, national account manager at Mortgage Brain, has said.

Speaking of her recent appointment to Mortgage Brain, Cooke said this was something she felt was missing in the mortgage sector when she compared it to her time working in the protection market.

Cooke said: “Advisers who are doing some mortgages and some protection, it’s having that confidence in what they’re advising on. Technology should be there to underpin the conversation, but ultimately it is about the advice they give to clients.

“If they can do that and know they can very easily advise on protection as well as complete everything to do with Consumer Duty in an efficient way, then it just gives them confidence. That’s what’s lacking.”

She said protection was about “building a story”, adding: “Mortgages are transactional, protection is more emotive.”

“How do you bring all of these things together then have the technology to underpin it? For me, it’s building a story,” Cooke added.

Mortgage Brain de-fragmenting the market

Cooke said Mortgage Brain’s goal was to “remove fragmentation from the mortgage market as [it] continues to solidify its position as a market leader in providing innovative technology solutions to mortgage brokers, lenders and other industry stakeholders”.

She said the company was going through a transition and she hoped her appointment would give advisers “reassurance that there’s a good journey ahead of them”.

Cooke said she would also bring an “extensive” number of industry contacts to the role to help open doors for Mortgage Brain.

“They have a brilliant presence in the market, but I’m hoping the relationships I’ve built over the years will really help. I am seen as a trusted person in the industry,” she added.

Engaging with technology

She said advisers wanted to know they had all the research tools they needed to conduct mortgage, protection and general insurance business along with available integrations, which allowed them to have the freedom of choice.

“It’s the vision of Mortgage Brain to give people that freedom of choice, give them efficiency, make it easy for them to use the solutions that they’ve got and bring innovation to them as well,” Cooke said.

Cooke said it was important for advisers to cultivate a “symbiotic relationship” with the mortgage technology market, as this was “indispensable” when navigating the landscape.

She added: “By embracing technology, brokers unlock heightened efficiency through streamlined processes, bolstering client experiences with seamless digital interactions and gaining access to invaluable market insights. Mortgage Brain champions this shift by offering tailored solutions, robust training, and ongoing support, showcasing the tangible value of tech investments in terms of increased productivity, reduced costs, and sustained compliance.

“Our mission is to empower brokers with the tools and expertise needed to not just adapt but thrive in an evolving digital mortgage ecosystem, positioning them for success in a competitive industry.”