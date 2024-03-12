You are here: Home - News -

Cooke joins Mortgage Brain as national account manager

by:
  • 12/03/2024
Cooke joins Mortgage Brain as national account manager
Niki Cooke has been appointed to the Mortgage Brain sales team as national account manager.

In her new role, Cooke will manage corporate account relationships with key industry partners and oversee the development of tailored solutions. She will also support the launch of new technology which is set to come to market this year. 

Cooke has experience in financial technology and developing relationships. She joins from Protection Guru, where she worked for over a year as chief revenue officer. Before that, she was at Twenty7tec for nearly four years, with her most recent role being director of intermediary relationships. 

Cooke (pictured) said: “I am thrilled to be joining Mortgage Brain at such an exciting time. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to further strengthen Mortgage Brain’s position as a trusted partner for mortgage professionals nationwide.” 

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “We are delighted to welcome Niki at what is an extremely exciting time for Mortgage Brain. Her extensive experience and dedication to client success make her the ideal candidate to help grow our national accounts strategy. We are confident that Niki will make significant contributions to our continued growth and success.” 

Sharon Marshall, intermediary sales director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Niki will be a fabulous addition to the team and we are very excited about her arrival. Her passion for the industry, combined with her technology mindset and dedication to client success, align perfectly with our values and objectives.” 

