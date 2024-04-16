L&C appoints Harrington as CEO

Fee-free mortgage and protection broker L&C Mortgages has appointed Mark Harrington (pictured) as its CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Harrington had taken on the chief executive role on an interim basis following the departure of Alan Young in March.

He has worked at L&C Mortgages for nearly 21 years, initially joining as a mortgage and protection adviser in 2003.

Harrington was most recently chief operating officer (COO) for the company, a role he has held for around a year, and before that, he was advice director for around three years.

Prior to that, he was sales manager for the Bath office for around four years, and has also worked across new-build, estate agency, mortgage and protection management roles during his time at the broker firm.

Phil Rickards, chairperson of L&C Mortgages, said: “Mark’s knowledge of L&C and his commitment to our customers and colleagues alike has been evident to me throughout my time at L&C. His desire to put customers at the heart of everything we do will ensure that the L&C brand not only maintains but also grows its identity as a leader in the market.”

Harrington added: “I’m delighted to be appointed as CEO of L&C. The business is already a powerhouse in the UK broking market and I look forward to leading the team here to greater growth and success in the future. I’ve seen L&C grow over many years, but am certain that we can continue to further develop and improve our leading proposition.”

Earlier this year, L&C reported that it had supported over £13.2bn of mortgage applications in 2023, completing around £10.3bn in mortgage business in 2023.

The firm also struck up a partnership with specialist property finance comparison site Propp in September last year so it can refer customers with more specialist needs, and teamed up with Brilliant Solutions in October to offer additional aid to customers with impaired or complex credit history.