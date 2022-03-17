You are here: Home - News -

News

Base rate increased to 0.75 per cent

by:
  • 17/03/2022
  • 0
Base rate increased to 0.75 per cent
The Bank of England has raised the base rate to 0.75 per cent as expected.

 

Last week, economists said there was a 100 per cent chance that the rate would go up at the March meeting, which took place yesterday.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) voted to raise the base rate to 0.75 per cent, with Jon Cunliffe choosing to maintain it at 0.5 per cent.

Last month, the decision to increase the rate to 0.5 per cent was split five-four between the committee, with the minority voting to raise it further to 0.75 per cent. Members Jonathan Haskel, Catherine Mann, Michael Saunders and Dave Ramsden voted to raise the rate. 

Widely predicted, the move comes as the Bank tries to curb soaring inflation amid the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. 

This is now the third increase from the historic low rate of 0.1 per cent in December 2021. It rose to 0.25 per cent in December before climbing to 0.5 per cent in February 2022. 

However, the base rate could rise even further, with forecasts suggesting it could reach 1.25 per cent by the end of the year. 

The MPC said its projections in its February report, which was published before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, expected the UK’s GDP growth to slow over the year. CPI inflation was expected to peak at around 7.5 per cent in April before falling a little above the two per cent target in two years, then dropping below target in three years.

However, developments since these predictions are now expected to accentuate the peak in inflation and the adverse impact on economic activity.

Inflation is now expected to rise further in coming months to around eight per cent by Q2 and possibly higher by the end of this year.

It also said if the rise in energy prices is sustained, Ofgem’s price cap could be “substantially higher” when it is reset in October. This could also push CPI inflation higher above the previously predicted peak which was expected in April.

The MPC said: “That judgement also reflects that monetary policy will act to ensure that longer-term inflation expectations are well anchored around the two per cent target.”

“Given the current tightness of the labour market, continuing signs of robust domestic cost and price pressures, and the risk that those pressures will persist, the Committee judges that an increase in bank rate of 0.25 percentage points is warranted at this meeting,” it added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.