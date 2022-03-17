HTB to cover holiday let trends at this year’s Buy to Let Market Forum

Marcus Dussard, sales director at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), will present at this year’s Buy to Let Market Forum to discuss the trends seen in the holiday let sector.

Dussard (pictured) will recount HTB’s experience in the market from a lender’s perspective and look at how the holiday let sector will adapt and change as overseas travel restarts.

With travel abroad disrupted over the last two years, it’s no surprise that demand in the UK holiday market has exploded, attracting specialist holiday let market investors and landlords looking to diversify portfolios and find investment opportunities.

The Buy to Let Market Forum will be returning as an in-person event next month, following a two year break during the pandemic.

The conference will be held in Manchester on 20 April; Birmingham on 21 April; Cardiff on 27 April, and Reading on 28 April.

Attendees can expect a packed agenda of presentations and panel discussions at any of the four event venues, which will help deepen their understanding and knowledge of the buy-to-let market in which they currently operate or might consider in the future.