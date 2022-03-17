Skipton BS hires two BDMs to team

Skipton Building Society has appointed Andy Charalambous and James Duffy as business development managers (BDM).

Charalambous joins the business from Mortgage Magic, which is a mortgage platform catered to brokers, networks and distributors. He was deputy director for nearly two years.

Prior to that he worked at Countrywide Mortgages for just over a year, and was a BDM at London Credit for around a year. He has also held roles at AH Consultants and Santander.

Duffy started in the intermediary sector in 2016 and was most recently a BDM for the North East at Coventry BS for nearly four years.

John Scrivens, regional sales manager at Skipton Building Society, said: “Andy and James join the team at an exciting time as we’re continuing to expand our team of BDMs to support the intermediary market, as well as furthering Skipton’s ambition to become a top 10 lender.”