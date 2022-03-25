You are here: Home - News -

Gatehouse Bank appoints Strategy& to raise additional equity capital

by:
  • 25/03/2022
Gatehouse Bank appoints Strategy& to raise additional equity capital
Gatehouse Bank Plc has appointed PwC’s global strategy consulting business, Strategy&, as its adviser to raise additional equity capital.

The UK regulated Shariah-compliant bank said it was looking to increase its Tier 1 Capital to enable more growth in home finance, institutional build to rent products and deposit accounts.

Founded in 2007, Gatehouse has total assets now exceeding £1bn. The bank operates in accordance with Shariah principles and offers savings products and finance for UK commercial and residential real estate, in addition to sourcing and advising on UK real estate investments with a focus on the build to rent sector.

Charles Haresnape, CEO of Gatehouse Bank, said: “We have seen a significant increase in demand for our services over the last three years and believe there is a huge opportunity ahead of us. Growing our regulatory capital will facilitate this growth.”

Philipp Wackerbeck, partner and global head of financial services at Strategy&, added: “We are delighted to be working with Gatehouse Bank to assist in bringing incremental capital into the bank to enable further expansion.”

