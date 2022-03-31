You are here: Home - News -

News

The Mortgage Lender launches invitation-only club for brokers

by:
  • 31/03/2022
  • 0
The Mortgage Lender launches invitation-only club for brokers
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has created an invitation-only club for intermediaries which will allow them to access exclusive content, leadership events and connections with key industry figures.

 

Around 200 intermediaries have been invited to the club so far, which is called Society. The lender said it had initially focused on inviting intermediaries it currently had existing relationships with.

Members will receive early access to the lender’s thought leadership and other insights, and there will also be online events run by ActionCoach, which is a business coaching franchise.

Society members will also be able to feedback directly on the lender’s propositions and participate in “Ask the Exec” sessions where they can pose questions to key figures across the industry.

Peter Beaumont (pictured), chief executive of TML said: “Society demonstrates TML’s commitment to our intermediary partners. We are fully invested in these relationships, and I am thrilled to finally announce the benefits we can provide to intermediaries with a ‘Society’ membership.

“Our goal with Society is to provide genuinely useful insight, research and specialist events that support our intermediaries with their own business goals. While there is no set criteria for becoming a member, we wanted to support those intermediaries who are interacting daily with customers and ourselves.”

He said: “With Society, intermediaries can directly interact with key decision makers at TML and learn from our experts and external speakers like ActionCoach.”

James Vincent, ActionCoach’s performance director, added: “We are delighted to be working with TML on Society.

“Our mission is World Abundance through business re-education and having the opportunity to be involved with this project allows us to support, guide and coach business owner members to the business they set out to achieve at the beginning. We are looking forward to getting started.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.