The Mortgage Lender launches invitation-only club for brokers

The Mortgage Lender (TML) has created an invitation-only club for intermediaries which will allow them to access exclusive content, leadership events and connections with key industry figures.

Around 200 intermediaries have been invited to the club so far, which is called Society. The lender said it had initially focused on inviting intermediaries it currently had existing relationships with.

Members will receive early access to the lender’s thought leadership and other insights, and there will also be online events run by ActionCoach, which is a business coaching franchise.

Society members will also be able to feedback directly on the lender’s propositions and participate in “Ask the Exec” sessions where they can pose questions to key figures across the industry.

Peter Beaumont (pictured), chief executive of TML said: “Society demonstrates TML’s commitment to our intermediary partners. We are fully invested in these relationships, and I am thrilled to finally announce the benefits we can provide to intermediaries with a ‘Society’ membership.

“Our goal with Society is to provide genuinely useful insight, research and specialist events that support our intermediaries with their own business goals. While there is no set criteria for becoming a member, we wanted to support those intermediaries who are interacting daily with customers and ourselves.”

He said: “With Society, intermediaries can directly interact with key decision makers at TML and learn from our experts and external speakers like ActionCoach.”

James Vincent, ActionCoach’s performance director, added: “We are delighted to be working with TML on Society.

“Our mission is World Abundance through business re-education and having the opportunity to be involved with this project allows us to support, guide and coach business owner members to the business they set out to achieve at the beginning. We are looking forward to getting started.”