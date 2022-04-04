You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest hikes rates by 45 bps; TSB ups reversion rates – round-up

by:
  • 04/04/2022
  • 0
Natwest hikes rates by 45 bps; TSB ups reversion rates – round-up
Natwest has increased rates by as much as 0.45 per cent across selected products for new and existing borrowers.

The mortgages to see the largest rate hikes include a two-year fixed purchase product at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee and £250 cashback, and the five-year equivalent. These now have rates of 2.45 per cent and 2.49 per cent respectively. 

The comparable products at 60 per cent LTV have gone up by 0.40 per cent each to 2.4 and 2.44 per cent respectively. 

Borrowers getting a mortgage for Help to Buy will also see rates rise by 40 basis points (bps) at 60 per cent LTV and 45 bps at 75 per cent LTV. These apply to purchase and remortgage products. 

Buy-to-let mortgages have received lesser increases of up to 0.11 per cent. These changes have been made to two and five-year fixes, both for purchase and remortgage, at 60 and 75 per cent LTV. 

The most significant change has been made to the five-year fixed buy-to-let remortgage at 75 per cent LTV, which has gone up from 2.43 per cent to 2.54 per cent. 

Rates on green purchase and remortgage products for both residential and buy-to-let borrowers have gone up by as much as 43 bps for two and five-year fixes between 60 and 85 per cent LTV. 

For existing borrowers, rates have increased by up to 0.30 per cent. 

This includes two and five-year switcher products for residential and buy-to-let borrowers, between 60 and 90 per cent LTV. 

Mortgage brokers can submit mortgage illustrations and online applications until 10.30pm tonight. 

 

TSB raises reversion rates 

TSB has increased the reversion rate for residential borrowers to 4.24 per cent and to 5.09 per cent for buy-to-let customers. It said this change was in light of the base rate going up.

The bank has also relaunched two and five-year fixed products across shared ownership, purchase and remortgage ranges. 

These changes came into effect today. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.