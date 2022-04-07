You are here: Home - News -

YBS removes admin barriers for Homes for Ukraine applicants

  • 07/04/2022
Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) customers that have signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme do not need to inform the mutual or provide any information and no changes will be made to their current mortgage product.

 

The mutual said that it wanted to remove any mortgage-based barriers for customers who get accepted on to the scheme.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at YBS, said: “Since the government announced the creation of the Homes for Ukraine scheme we’ve worked on making it as easy and simple as possible for those who want to help to do so.

“This takes away any further administration for borrowers that are helping people in unimaginable situations. We’ve been supporting people to have a place to call home for 158 years and we see this as enabling our customers to do the same for Ukrainian refugees.”

Last month YBS donated £50,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and unrestricted the causes colleagues can support through its paid volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to give practical help, sorting and packing donations in support of Ukraine.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched in March and allows individuals, charities, community groups and business in the UK to house refugees.

According to the latest figures from the government, around 32,200 visa applications have been received under the scheme and 4,700 visas have been issued.

Lenders, including Skipton Building Society, have voiced support for the scheme but brokers have expressed concerns around how it may impact mortgage affordability, and called for more information around criteria for buy-to-let landlords, owner occupiers and tenancies.

