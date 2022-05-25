Clydesdale Bank ups select resi and BTL rates by up to 0.27 per cent

Clydesdale Bank will increase select residential, established and newly-qualified professional and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates by 0.27 per cent.

Its core two and five-year fixed rates between 75 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), will rise by around 0.2 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rates at 85 per cent LTV with a £999 fee rising from 2.63 per cent to 2.75 per cent. Its 90 per cent LTV equivalent will go up from 2.65 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

Its five-year, fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV will increase from 2.68 per cent to 2.78 per cent, and its product at 90 per cent LTV will rise from 2.83 per cent to 2.94 per cent. Both come with a £999 fee.

Its £600,000 plus fixed rates at 90 per cent LTV will also go up by around 0.27 per cent.

The two- and five-year fixed rates for loans over £1m will rise by around 0.2 per cent, as will select professional and newly qualified professional rates.

On the BTL side, its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee will increase by 0.05 per cent.

The two-year fixed BTL product at 75 per cent LTV for loans over £1m will also rise by 0.05 per cent. It is subject to a £2,999 fee.

The changes come into effect from 8pm today.