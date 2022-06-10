You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/06/2022

  • 10/06/2022
Prime minister Boris Johnson’s proposals around extending Right to Buy to housing association and giving people the ability to use housing benefits to make mortgage payments was the most popular story amongst readers.

Halifax’s latest house price report pegging annual growth at 10 per cent and indicating a slowdown, as well as analyses around the buy-to-let market and four-day working weeks also piqued readers’ interest.

Boris Johnson to extend Right to Buy and allow housing benefit for mortgage payments – reports

Johnson launches mortgage market review and confirms Right to Buy extension and benefit changes

Specialist lenders and building societies are shaking up the BTL market – Armstrong

Lenders should improve withdrawal process and work with brokers – Simpson

Buy-to-let market may be shifting, but it isn’t broken, say brokers

 

HSBC confirms agenda for emerging talent event

Openwork announces senior management shake up

Annual property price growth over 10 per cent but signs of market slowdown – Halifax

How a four-day week for busy mortgage advisers with no downsides might work

 

Mortgage activity falls in Q1 but market expected to ‘remain relatively robust’ – UK Finance

