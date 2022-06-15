Assetz Capital appoints Andrew Charnley as managing director

Peer-to-peer lender Assetz Capital has appointed Andrew Charnley (pictured) as to the newly-created role managing director, where he will focus on the lending side of the business.

Charnley will manage a team of 130 and report directly to chief executive Stuart Law.

He has spent over 28 years working in commercial lending and joins from Together where he worked for nearly four years in various roles. These includes director of credit and portfolio. director of asset management and head of corporate.

Prior to that he worked at Lloyds Banking Group for nearly four years, most recently as head of sales for invoice finance. Other senior roles include SME national sales director for invoice finance and trade.

Charnley also spent nearly a decade at Barclays corporate where he worked in several senior product roles.

Law said that attracting talent to Assetz Capital was a sign of its success and a “show of faith in our future”.

“Andrew will play a huge role in taking Assetz Capital to the next level of growth as we look to continue delivering credible returns to our retail and institutional investors, and set our sights on growing our influence in the wider housing market,” he said.

He said that its long-term target included funding as much as a quarter of SME housebuilding sector and Charnley would lead efforts in developing and delivering new bespoke financial products and create new ways to invest in real estate portfolios.

Charnley said: “Assetz Capital has consistently been a market leader in the UK alternative lending sector, providing outstanding returns to investors for over 20 years, while supporting thousands of UK SMEs and financing billions of pounds worth of new housing.

“The business’s pioneering approach, marrying strong returns with a focus on sustainability and social impact, while creating more flexible and accessible platforms for real estate investment has been a truly innovative market force for institutional and retail investors alike.”

He added that the company had provided a “desperately needed alternative to high street lending” to an underserved crucial economic sector over recent decades.

“I am excited to join the team at a critical moment in Assetz Capital’s growth story, as we look to continue to drive market share and innovation, consolidating our position as one of the UK’s top specialist lenders and a business which is growing ever more ambitious in terms of the impact it makes on society,” he said.

The firm has been growing its team, recently hiring Jason Way as business development director and recruting to its origination team.