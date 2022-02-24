Assetz Capital appoints Jason Way as business development director

Specialist lender Assetz Capital has appointed Jason Way as its business development director.

Way’s appointment follows a series of recent senior hires as Assetz targets growth in the origination side of its business.

He joins from The Route Finance where he has been head of client relationships for the past year. In his role he focused on strategic partnerships and investment strategy for new and existing clients.

Before that he was director at Capitalwest for five years, managing strategic partnerships for clients seeking development and investment opportunities in the UK.

Way said: “I’m delighted to be joining Assetz at such a pivotal time in the growth journey. The team’s positive outlook on lending and the strong relationships that they hold with intermediaries and borrowers

across the UK are what drew me here.

“I can’t wait to get started and to take Assetz ‘real world lending’ ethos to the housebuilder market.”

Mark Standley, national commercial director at Assetz Capital, said: “Jason’s experience as a strong a relationship builder and excellent knowledge of the primary housebuilding market will ensure that he fits well into our origination team. We have incredibly ambitious targets this year, and no doubt he will play a key role in helping us to achieve them.”

Assetz Capital was founded in 2013 and has lent nearly £1.5bn during that time. In the last couple of years, it has funded the building of around 1 in every 12 new homes built by SME housebuilders in the UK.

Its 40,865 lenders include banks, institutions, businesses and retail investors. These can be accessed directly through investment accounts or via funding channels.