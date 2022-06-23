You are here: Home - News -

News

Over 400 firms now signed up to Women in Finance charter

by:
  • 23/06/2022
  • 0
Over 400 firms now signed up to Women in Finance charter
For the first time ever, over 400 firms covering one million employees are now signed up to the Women in Finance Charter.

Companies that signing up pledge to support the progression of women into senior roles in financial services and set internal targets to improve diversity and publicly report on progress.

The annual review of the charter was published this week and found that 78 per cent of firms are already meeting or are on track to meet their targets to see more women in the boardroom, up 5 per cent on last year, and almost half of firms have committed to have 40 per cent of their boardroom made up of women.

The fifth annual report found the average level of female representation in senior management within the industry has remained flat at 33 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, although two-thirds of signatories either increased or maintained their proportion of women in senior management.

John Glen (pictured), economic secretary to the Treasury, said: “Diverse representation and gender equality in the financial services sector is good for business, good for investors and reduces barriers to growth and enterprise.

“I welcome this year’s progress, but settings targets is just one part of the process – I am today calling on firms double-down on their to commitments and continue to deliver greater gender-equality in the workplace.”

Amanda Blanc chief executive of Aviva and Women in Finance Champion, said: “I am concerned to see progress stagnating. Frankly, up to now there has been too much tinkering at the edges and not enough fundamental change. Be in no doubt, major change in this area is tough – but it’s crucial we get it right. There are some glimmers of hope with more ambitious targets being set and met. But for the sake of women, companies and society, we’ve got to work quicker and harder.”

The Women in Finance Charter was established in 2016 and is aimed at enhancing gender equality at all levels across financial services firms, in recognition that a balanced workforce is good for businesses good for customers – and is increasingly attractive to investors.

It is a voluntary commitment, ensuring firms set out clear targets to see greater representation of women in boardrooms and the annual review assesses progress among signatories to date, and how firms are delivering against their targets.

Now in its sixth year, the government will continue working with industry to achieve meaningful progress to create a world-leading financial services industry which champions diversity, innovation and reduces barriers to growth and enterprise.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.