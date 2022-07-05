You are here: Home - News -

Natwest extends product transfer roll off window to six months

by:
  • 05/07/2022
Natwest has lengthened its product transfer roll off window from four to six months to give a longer timeline for customers to secure a new deal.

The lender said it believed this change would be beneficial for customers as it would “give them more time to complete their product transfer and the opportunity to secure their new mortgage rate sooner”.

Natwest said the change also applied to its Metro to Natwest customers.

For customers whose deals were due to expire in December, their product transfer roll off window will now be 1 July.

Deals that were due to expire in January next year product transfer roll off window will start from 2 August, and for deals due to end in February next year the window will open from 1 September.

The product transfer window for deals ending in March, customers can start the product transfer process from 1 October.

The lender added that customers whose product ended in November would also be eligible to switch from 1 July.

Natwest said that if the date fell on a Monday, Sunday or bank holiday then the roll off window would start from Tuesday.

