Housing minister Stuart Andrew resigns

Short-serving housing minister Stuart Andrew (pictured) resigned from his role today amidst the ongoing fallout from prime minister Boris Johnson’s knowledge of assault allegations against deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

In his resignation letter, Andrew said: “Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavored to provide for our great party. However, I fear I have let these override my judgment recently. There comes a time when you have to look at your own personal integrity and that time is now. Therefore, given recent events I have no other choice than to resign.

“Our party, particularly our members and more importantly, our great county deserve better. Having a marginal seat I have seen the huge sacrifice our members make in volunteering considerable hours to campaign on our behalf and I cannot, in all good conscience, tolerate them having to defend the indefensible.”

Andrew continued that he had been honored to serve in several roles in government over the past few years, and whilst he had only been in his role as minister for housing for around six months, he had enjoyed it immensely and praised his team.

“It is good that housing is now so high on the political agenda and I wish my successor well and offer my apologies to the sector who will have to know yet another housing minister, but I should commend all of them and those in local government who are doing so much to address the housing needs of our country,” he added.

Andrew was appointed as housing minister in February this year, replacing Pincher who had held the role for around a year.

He was the 11th housing minister in 12 years, with other appointments including Esther McVey, Kit Malthouse and Dominic Raab.

Andrew has been an MP since 2010 and was previously deputy chief whip of the House of Commons.

There have been several protest resignations from government over the past two days, including Rishi Sunak as chancellor and Sajid Javid as heath secretary.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was contacted for comment around a replacement.