LiveMore restructures and hires Phil Quinn intermediary sales head

Later life lending specialist LiveMore has appointed Phil Quinn as its head of intermediary sales and promoted Alison Pallett (pictured) to the role of board adviser.

Pallett was previously managing director of sales, and the firm said that this along with Quinn’s appointment would “strengthen the firm’s strategic and tactical depth”.

She has worked at LiveMore for just over three years initially as director of sales and then as managing director of sales. Prior to that she worked at Bank of Ireland in various senior roles from 2005 until 2019.

Quinn starts at the firm from today and was previously head of national accounts at Together for just under three years. Before that he worked at Pepper Money for over two years, most recently as national account manager.

Before that he worked as a business development manager (BDM) at Scottish Widows for nearly three years and prior to that worked at Halifax.

The company said the restructure would allow Pallet to work more strategically with the board of directors and Quinn will oversee the day-to-day operations.

LiveMore said Pallett would “remain the face” of the business, alongside other key employees.

The lender said it was aiming to grow its sales and business development team as well as its underwriting team, with appointments for the latter to be announced in the coming weeks.

The lender recently hired Martyn Evans as regional sales manager for the North and Scotland and Margarita Genovesa as BDM for London.

Pallett said: “This is a strategic move for me which enables me to remain an active part of the LiveMore journey having been there since the beginning. It means I can continue to play a pivotal role in the later life lending market, while also enabling me to expand my horizons beyond LiveMore.”

She added that hiring Quinn meant the firm could “push ahead with hugely exciting plans” to expand the number of financial solutions of the over-50s and growing the business development team was also pivotal for this plan.

Quinn continued: “LiveMore is a very exciting company and even though it’s only been operating for two years it is already making huge waves in the later life lending market.

“Coming into a high-growth business like LiveMore at this point of its development was a prospect not to be missed, providing the opportunity to make a real difference to brokers, to the over-50s and to the shape of the market.”