Half of brokers say mortgage technology saves time – Smartr365  

  26/09/2022
Almost two thirds of brokers believe that technology is “integral” to the future of the mortgage market, research has found.

 

More than half of advisers say technology’s biggest advantage is the time saving, while nearly nine in 10 say it makes the mortgage journey safer, according to a poll by mortgage platform Smartr365.

Admin assistance and improved flow and communication were also named key advantages of using technology.

 

Lack of tech is a major pain point

Conor Murphy (pictured), chief executive and founder of Smartr365, said: “Our research shows that where technology is absent, delays and frustrations take place. We know this is a major pain point for those seeking a degree of certainty and stability when looking to buy a home – especially under the present circumstances.

“Speed, efficiency and safety are all central to the propositions we develop at Smartr365 and it is great to see that the broker community is feeling the benefits of these – both now and looking forward into the future.

“At Smartr365, we believe sincerely in the power of technology and its potential to improve considerably the homebuying experience for all involved. We look forward to continuing to work with our broker colleagues to constantly improve the mortgage journey.”

