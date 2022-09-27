Nomination process for provider categories in Equity Release Awards altered

The nomination process for the provider categories in the Equity Release Awards this year has changed to enhance the judging process.

In the provider categories, self-nominations will not be accepted. Employees of providers will not be allowed to nominate their own business in any of these categories.

Provider categories will be nominated for by a panel of over 50 adviser firms and they will be asked to submit their top five provider firms in each provider category.

The top three of these combined submissions will make up the shortlist in the provider categories and they will then be assessed by the judging panel.

The existing process was reviewed following observations from the judging panel.

The Equity Release Awards is looking for more judges to be part of the panel. If you are interested in being part of the panel, please email david.adjei@ae3media.co.uk

The online submissions form will take less two minutes to complete.

The deadline to submit your interest in being part of the judging panel is 29 September.

Voting is due to open on 30 September and you can find further information on the Equity Release Awards website.