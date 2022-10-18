BTL rates reduced at Skipton International

Skipton International has announced it is reducing rates on select buy-to-let products.

The lender offers products for the purchase of UK property by expats and non-UK residents.

The reductions are taking place from today, and apply to its five-year fixed rate mortgage product for the purchase of a rental property within the UK.

As a result, the new rates now start at 5.49 per cent.

‘A huge help to landlords’

Roger Hughes, business development manager at Skipton International, said that it was “imperative” that banks like Skipton International do all that they can to assist borrowers despite the difficult economic situation.

He continued: “This will be a huge help to all would-be UK landlords. Combine this new reduced rate with Skipton’s award-winning customer service and second-to-none turnaround times and you’d be hard-pushed to find better on the market at present.”