You are here: Home - News -

News

BTL rates reduced at Skipton International

by:
  • 18/10/2022
  • 0
BTL rates reduced at Skipton International
Skipton International has announced it is reducing rates on select buy-to-let products.

The lender offers products for the purchase of UK property by expats and non-UK residents.

The reductions are taking place from today, and apply to its five-year fixed rate mortgage product for the purchase of a rental property within the UK.

As a result, the new rates now start at 5.49 per cent.

 

‘A huge help to landlords’

Roger Hughes, business development manager at Skipton International, said that it was “imperative” that banks like Skipton International do all that they can to assist borrowers despite the difficult economic situation.

He continued: “This will be a huge help to all would-be UK landlords. Combine this new reduced rate with Skipton’s award-winning customer service and second-to-none turnaround times and you’d be hard-pushed to find better on the market at present.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.