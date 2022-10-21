Together relaunches non standard fixed rate personal and commercial deals

Specialist lender Together has brought a range of non-standard fixed rate personal and commercial finance products back to market, after temporarily pausing lending on fixed rate deals at the end of September.

The lender has reintroduced first and second charge five-year fixed personal finance products, as well as five-year fixed rate buy-to-lets on both a first and second charge basis.

Rates for its five year fixed-term mortgage range will start at 8.75 per cent at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), with secured loans starting at 9.35 per cent at 65 per cent LTV.

On the buy-to-let side, rates start from 8.75 per cent for first charge and 9.75 per cent for second charge at 65 per cent LTV.

Together has also added a five-year fixed home owner business loan product aimed at customers looking for a loan secured against their home to raise capital for commercial purposes. Rates begin from 9.75 per cent.

Serving complex borrowers

The lender said that the new products would cater for clients who have “nonstandard” borrowing requirements that mean they cannot access finance from mainstream lenders. This includes older borrowers, self-employed workers, those on zero-hour contacts and borrowers with complex income.

Ryan Etchells, director of products and distribution at Together said: “As ever, we at Together remain committed to working with our partners and supporting intermediaries and their clients in an ever-changing market.

“Our common-sense approach to lending allows us to be more flexible to take account of clients’ individual circumstances and have a large appetite to lend the right kind of finance they need to realise their property ambitions.”

Toby Breeden, new business director at specialist finance broker Crystal said: “We are delighted to hear that Together will be bringing back its fixed rate products to market.

“This has been a difficult and uncertain time for many, so to see a key lender taking this step forward is excellent. We will continue to work closely with Together to offer our customers the best products and service, catered to their individual situation and needs.”

Halt during funding chaos

Together briefly paused lending on fixed rate deals at the end of September citing market uncertainty. The product withdrawal did not apply to variable rate products in its commercial and personal finance ranges.

At the time the lender added that it would not progress other fixed rate products in it pipeline as it paused to review its range.

Together was among a number of lenders who temporarily paused lending following financial market instability after the mini Budget.