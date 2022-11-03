You are here: Home - News -

News

Generation Home secures funding round from Legal & General

by:
  • 03/11/2022
  • 0
Generation Home secures funding round from Legal & General
Start-up mortgage lender Generation Home has received an undisclosed Series B funding round from Legal & General, which it will use to fuel further commercial growth.

Legal & General now has a 18.75 per cent stake in the business and will take a seat on the board alongside Mithril Capital’s Peter Thiel and Firstminute Capital’s Brent Hoberman.

The lender said that the funding would be used to “support the growth of the business as its commercial proposition expands”.

Legal & General said that it would support Generation Home’s ambitions to become a “one-stop-shop for homebuying expertise” and it would lend the expertise of Legal & General Mortgage Services.

Generation Home and Legal & General said that they would work together to bring out innovative mortgage products and technology solutions, and this would meet the needs of underserved existing and aspiring homeowners.

Generation Home was launched in 2019 and began trading in October 2020. It offers income booster, deposit booster and dynamic ownership products.

The lender said that since its launch it has helped thousands of prospective homeowners get on the property ladder.

In October, the firm brought out Gen H Legal which provides conveyancing services

 

Generation Home: ‘Rebuilding the homebuying process’

Will Rice, co-founder and CEO of Gen H, said: “At Generation Home, we believe that owning a home should be an opportunity for everyone. That’s why we’re rebuilding the homebuying process to make it simple, transparent and fair.

“We’re excited to welcome Legal & General as a new shareholder and look forward to working with them towards our shared vision of an exceptional end-to-end home-buying service that truly puts the customer first.”

Wian Pieterse, managing director of fintech at Legal & General, said: “We have been very impressed with Generation Home and we are confident that their innovative products and technology can help intermediaries and lenders improve outcomes for end consumers.

“Legal & General plays a significant role in the homebuying and financing ecosystem and we intend to work closely with the Gen H team to deploy our expertise and help many more customers trying to buy or refinance a home.”

At the end of August, Mortgage Solutions reported that Generation Home has become a member of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/